Mercury Guards Facilitate, Lead Team To Victory
The Phoenix Mercury won their second championship in 2009, and they did it after missing the playoffs the previous year.
Phoenix won its first championship in 2007, and the team finished the season with a record of 23-11. The Mercury won it all due to their performances throughout the playoffs. They beat the Seattle Storm, the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Detroit Shock during that run, and they stopped Detroit from repeating.
The 2008 season was a setback, but the Mercury quickly recovered. They came out victorious, and their stars were playing at a high level. They were putting up points, but they also helped their teammates score. The stars dished the ball, and in a season where the Mercury had 625 assists, Cappie Pondexter was the leader.
Pondexter and more gets teammates involved
Pondexter had 171 assists during the season, and she had a career-high performance. She had 15 assists against the Sacramento Monarchs, and the Mercury beat the Monarchs by 19. Pondexter was one of five players who scored 10 or more points, and Diana Taurasi was the leader with 22.
Temeka Johnson was second in assists that year, and she had 157. Johnson was one of the Mercury's new faces, and she did a great job of facilitating during that time. Her best performance was nine assists, and she did it against the Silver Stars. That was the first game of the season, and the Mercury beat the Silver Stars 90-79.
After Johnson, the next player with the most assists was Taurasi. She had 109 assists, and she had seven assists against the Monarchs. The All-Star guard was the last one to have at least 100 assists
Ketia Swanier had 54 assists, and she dished out six assists against the Indiana Fever. The Mercury lost that game, but Swanier's playmaking helped the team compete. Le'coe Willingham was fifth in assists, and she had 35 that season. She had five assists against the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix made history that year, and it was a few seasons before the franchise won another championship. The 2009 season was Pondexter's last season with the Mercury, and she went out on a good note. She helped the team win a championship, and she added to her legacy in the process.
