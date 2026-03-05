The Mercury's 2022 Additions Push Them Towards Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury did not have their best season in 2022, but they still managed to reach the playoffs. They finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they were fourth in the Western Conference.
That was a challenging time for the team, and the absence of Brittney Griner was the biggest factor. That was during the time that she was detained overseas, and the Mercury had to navigate that obstacle.
Mercury Add An All-Star
During that time, Phoenix added a few new faces. The most notable was Tina Charles, who was the first pick of the 2010 WNBA Draft. She was drafted by the Connecticut Sun, and in her first season, she averaged 15.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals.
Charles spent three more seasons with the Sun, and she played for the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics before joining the Mercury.
The All-Star center started the season with the Mercury, but she changed teams before the end of the year. She played 16 games with Phoenix, and she averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Her best game during that time was a 29-point game against the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix picked up its sixth win of the season, and Charles was the team's leading scorer. Then, there were three more starters who scored in double figures. Charles gave the Mercury a boost, but with the season not going according to plan, the center went to the Seattle Storm.
Charles had a great game in the win over Indiana, but it was not her career high. She had that years prior, as she had 36 points against the Dallas Wings. She was with the Liberty at that time, and they beat the Wings 93-89.
The Mercury made moves off and on, but another notable one was the addition of Diamond DeShields. DeShields played for the Chicago Sky, and the Mercury acquired her in a trade. She averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal in her season with the team, and her season high was 25 points.
DeShields had her high against the Liberty, and the Mercury won their 14th game. The guard had her career high the year before, and she scored 30 in Chicago's win over the Fever.
Charles and DeShields were great additions, and they were two of the Mercury's best scorers. DeShields scored 393 points and Charles scored 276. The season was tough, but with the help of these players, the Mercury added a playoff appearance.
