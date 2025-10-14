How Mercury's Pondexter Finished Strong In 2009
The Phoenix Mercury have had exceptional players over the years, and in some cases, they found their best players in the draft. They drafted Diana Taurasi back in 2004 after she helped UConn win another championship.
Years later, the Mercury drafted Brittney Griner, and she played a big role in the team winning their third title. Griner left her mark, and for the first time in her career, she played for a new team.
In between those two stars, the Mercury found another special player. A few years after they drafted Taurasi, they brought in Cappie Pondexter.
Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft. She was a part of a draft class that featured talented players such as Seimone Augustus, Monique Currie, Sophia Young and Candice Dupree. Dupree was the sixth pick of that year's draft, and she later joined the Mercury through a deal that involved Pondexter.
Pondexter gets going early
In her first year with the team, Pondexter averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. Pondexter's season led to her being a member of that year's All-Rookie Team.
After her rookie season, Pondexter played with the Mercury for a few more seasons. She won two championships with them, and she became the first Phoenix player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). She won that award when the Mercury won their first championship in 2007. She had some great years with them, and once they traded her she brought that energy to the New York Liberty.
Pondexter averaged 19.1 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds in her final year with Phoenix, and they beat the Indiana Fever to win it all.
It was a great year for Pondexter and the Mercury, and when it comes to her last games in the regular season, she ended that time on a good note.
In a game against the Dallas Wings, the Mercury legend had 25 points, four assists and three rebounds. The Mercury lost that game 101-99. She followed that performance with another 25-point game, and she had four assists and three rebounds once again. Phoenix did win that game, as they beat Indiana 106-90.
The Mercury won their next two games, as they beat the Atlanta Dream 100-82 and the Seattle Storm 92-84. Pondexter had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Dream and 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds against the Storm. Then, in Phoenix's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, their guard had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.
During that stretch, Pondexter averaged 19.2 points, five assists and 3.8 rebounds. She showed how dangerous she was, and the Mercury picked up some good wins in the process.
Pondexter was a special player, and the Mercury struck gold when they drafted her.
