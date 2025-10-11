Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's Taurasi Went Out With A Bang

Diana Taurasi played her final season last year, and she ended that year on a good note.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) waits to be introduced on Sept. 19, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) waits to be introduced on Sept. 19, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi began her WNBA career in 2004, and over the years, she accomplished great things. She called it a career after the 2024 season, and the Mercury will retire her jersey next year. She will join Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms, Bridget Pettis and Penny Taylor. Cheryl Miller is a part of the Mercury's Ring of Honor as well, as she was the team's first head coach.

WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in her final season. The Mercury were 19-21 that year, and they reached the playoffs under their new head coach Nate Tibbetts. Phoenix was knocked out early, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0.

Overall, it was a nice year for Taurasi and the Mercury, and in her final regular season games, she had some solid performances. In a road game against the Seattle Storm, Taurasi finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Mercury lost that game, as the Storm beat them 90-66.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) directs her teammates during the third quarter against the Seattle Storm at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the Mercury's next game, Taurasi had seven points, four assists and a rebound. They faced the Connecticut Sun, and the Sun beat them 88-69. After that, the Mercury faced the Chicago Sky, and it was Taurasi's best game in that period.

Taurasi shines against the Sky

Taurasi had 25 points, six assists and three rebounds in that game, and the Mercury beat the Sky 93-88. The Mercury's legendary guard had two regular season games left, and the team faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Storm. The Storm hosted the Mercury in the previous meeting, but Phoenix was home this time around.

Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) reacts after the game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the game against the Sparks, Taurasi had 13 points, five assists and three rebounds. Then, she had nine points, two assists and a rebound. Seattle picked up another win over them, as they beat the Mercury 89-70.

Phoenix went 2-3 in those games, but Taurasi had some nice games in that period. Overall, she averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds in those last five games. It was a good year for the Mercury guard, and she played in 36 games. That is the most she played in her career.

The Mercury had a legendary player in Taurasi, and she ended her career on a good note. Now, the Mercury and the league will honor her legacy for years to come.

