How Many Games Did Penny Taylor Play For The Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury have three championships in their history, and it took special players to win them. There were the stars like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, but there were also players like Candice Dupree, Penny Taylor and others who helped them achieve the feat.
Taylor was successful in her time with the Mercury, and it all started with a draft. However, not the draft people think. She joined the Mercury in 2004, as she was a part of the 2004 WNBA dispersal draft. Taylor was the first pick of that draft, and Phoenix earned that pick after finishing the 2003 season with a record of 8-26.
The dispersal draft took place due to the Cleveland Rockers folding. Taylor was drafted by the Rockers in 2001. She was the 11th pick of that year's draft. She spent three years with Cleveland, and her best season with them was in 2002. Taylor averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.
Cleveland's last season was in 2003, when they finished with a record of 17-17. When Phoenix brought in Taylor, she got off to a good start. She averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. In her first year with the team, the Mercury also had Taurasi. They drafted her with the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft.
Taylor played in 33 games her first season in Phoenix, and in her second year, she played 29. Her stats were nearly identical from the previous year, as she averaged 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals.
The 2007 season was a special, as Taylor was named an All-Star reserve. She also averaged a career-best 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals. That was also the year the Mercury won their first championship.
Like Taurasi, Taylor was there for all three championship wins. Taylor's final season was in 2016, which means she was a part of the dominant team of 2014. That in itself is legendary.
Throughout her years with the Mercury, Taylor battled a few injuries. She missed time in 2009 due to an ankle injury, she dealt with a knee injury in 2012, and on another note, she sat out the 2015 season due the passing of her father.
Taylor becomes a Mercury legend
Overall, Taylor played 259 games with the Mercury. She averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals.
Taylor had her jersey retired by Phoenix, which makes her one of four players to achieve that feat. She was an important player in her time with the Mercury, and like others, her name will always be tied to the franchise.
