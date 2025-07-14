Mercury Legend Penny Taylor Remains Leader In 3-Point Percentage
The Phoenix Mercury have had their share of talented players over the years. There have been players who made a huge impact in their time in Phoenix. They made history in that period by doing what they do best, and as a result, they are featured in the franchise records.
For example, Diana Taurasi had a knack for scoring. Her prowness led to big games, and when she called it career, she was the Mercury's all-time leading scorer. In fact, she was the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
The Mercury have had their share of 3-point shooters, but when it comes to their franchise records, one name stands out.
Penny Taylor is the Mercury's all-time leader in 3-point percentage. She shot 40 percent from deep in her time with Phoenix.
Taylor started her career with the Cleveland Rockers. The Rockers drafted her with the 11th pick in the 2001 WNBA Draft. She spent three years in Cleveland before the franchise folded.
As a result, the WNBA held a dispersal draft, where teams could select players from Cleveland. The Mercury drafted Taylor with the first pick.
In her first year with the Mercury, Taylor averaged 13.2. points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. She also shot nearly 43 percent from 3-point range. Her 2005 stats were nearly identical, as she averaged 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals. Her 3-point percentage was close to the previous year, as she shot 40 percent from deep.
Taylor played for the Mercury from 2004 to 2016. She was their for their championship wins, and in the Mercury's first win, she had her best season. She averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals. She shot nearly 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Taylor was an exceptional shooter and shot 40 percent or better in six of her 10 seasons with the Mercury. In the other seasons, she was extremely close to that mark.
Taylor has the best 3-point percentage in franchise history, and she is third in 3-pointers made behind Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner. Taurasi made 1,447 in her career, and Bonner has 373. Taylor made 316 in her career.
When it comes to this record, Taylor's percentage may stand for a while. There are no active Mercury players on this list, as the other players have retired or they are active and changed teams. Taylor was a shooter through and through, and her impact on the team is talked about to this day.
