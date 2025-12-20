Dream Make Debut, Add Championship-Winning Player From Phoenix
Before the Golden State Valkyries entered the league, the Atlanta Dream was the last team to have an expansion draft. They made their debut in 2008, and to prepare for the season, they added talent from other teams.
Carla Thomas was Atlanta's first pick, and she played for the Chicago Sky. The Dream continued to add talent, and with their ninth pick, they added Jennifer Lacy.
Before being drafted, Lacy played for the Phoenix Mercury. She went undrafted, and she signed a deal with the Mercury before the start of the 2006 season.
Lacy averaged 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds that year, and she played 33 games. The following year, Lacy averaged 1.8 points and a rebound. The Mercury had a great season, as they won their first championship.
Lacy and the Mercury make history
Phoenix defeated the Seattle Storm and the San Antonio Silver Stars in the first two rounds, and after beating the Detroit Shock, the Mercury made history. Lacy won a championship, and she headed to Atlanta in 2008 due to the draft. She spent two years with the Dream, and in her first year, she averaged 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.
The former Mercury player played 33 games in her first season with the Dream, and she started in 22 of them. She was a reserve the following year, and she played 32 games.
Lacy signed with the Tulsa Shock in 2010, and she played with them for five seasons. Then, in 2015, she spent some time with the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun. She had her best game during her time with the Sun, as she had 25 points in a loss to the Dream.
Atlanta beat Connecticut 102-92, and Lacy was the Sun's leading scorer. Then, on top of her 25 points, she had seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. She was one of four players who scored in double figures.
The Dream finished their first season with a record of 4-30. They continued to rebuild, and today, they are a playoff team. Atlanta gave Phoenix trouble this season, as Brittney Griner and the Dream won the season series 3-0. Then, Atlanta faced the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs, and the Fever advanced to the next round.
Expansion drafts have helped teams shape their rosters, and soon, two new teams will get that opportunity.
Please follow us on X to read more about the WNBA's expansion drafts and how they are tied to the Mercury when you click right here!