Reflecting to Mercury Failure to East Team In Season Series
The 2021 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury. They finished the regular season with a record of 19-13, and their impressive play led to a deep playoff run.
The Mercury defeated some tough teams, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the fifth time. Then, the Chicago Sky beat them 3-1 to win the franchise's first title.
Phoenix played during the regular season, and that led to the team winning some of its season series. However, there were a few losses in the process. The Mercury swept the Atlanta Dream during the season, and they also beat the Sky during that period.
While they beat these two Eastern Conference teams, the Mercury lost to one as well. They faced the Connecticut Sun, and the Sun swept them. Connecticut was one of the league's top teams, and by the end of the season, the Sun were the No. 1 seed.
Connecticut starts series off with a win
The series between these two teams started early in the season, as the Mercury faced the Sun in their second game of the season. Connecticut hosted Phoenix, and the Sun improved to 2-0 after getting an 86-78 win over the Mercury.
Diana Taurasi was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 19 points. She also had five assists and four rebounds. The Mercury's other stars played well, as Skylar Diggins had 18 points, four assists, a rebound, a block and a steal.
These teams met a few days later, and the Mercury were home for that one. However, the Sun still came out on top. DeWanna Bonner was the leading scorer for Connecticut in the first game, and in the second game, it was Jonquel Jones.
Jones had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Then, Connecticut had three other players who scored in double figures. As far as the Mercury, Diggins was the leading scorer with 20 points and Taurasi had 13. The stars had solid games, but the Sun beat the Mercury 84-67.
Connecticut and Phoenix did not meet again until a few months later, and the Sun picked up another victory. They beat the Mercury 76-67, and Griner had an impressive game. She had 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Then, the Mercury had three other players who scored 10 or more points, as Shey Peddy had 12, Diggins had 11 and Brianna Turner had 10.
The Sun were on a mission, and while the Mercury lost this series, they still made it to the Finals.
Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix's season series and how they played in 2021 when you click right here!