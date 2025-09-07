How The Mercury Bench Helps The Team Succeed
The Phoenix Mercury are looking to finish the regular season on a good note, as they face the Los Angeles Sparks and the Dallas Wings in their last two games. The Mercury have played well up to this point, and before their loss to the Connecticut Sun, they were on a six-game winning streak.
Phoenix is ready for the playoffs, and their stars like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas have helped them get to that point. On top of that, the Mercury have a strong bench.
The Mercury reserves make up one of the best benches in the WNBA scoring wise, as they are second in points per game. They average 24.9 points, and the only team ahead of them is the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries' bench averages 25.3 points, and with them clinching a playoff berth, their bench could play a role in their playoff success.
When it comes to the Mercury's bench, they have been in the top three in points per game all season. Their place in this category stems from performances from players like Sami Whitcomb, Lexi Held and others. Then, back in July, Phoenix added a strong scorer to the mix.
Phoenix signed DeWanna Bonner, after her stint with the Indiana Fever did not work out. Since then, she has been their best bench player, and has had big games in that time.
In her second game with the team, she had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. The Mercury ended up winning that game 78-77. Bonner also scored in double figures in the next two games, as she had 11 points against the Minnesota Lynx and 18 points against the Atlanta Dream.
Bonner provides a spark off the bench
Bonner had a great month August, as she had eight games of 10 or more points, and six of those were consecutively. Her run started with an 18-point game against the Sun, and it ended up her 12-point game against the Valkyries.
This month, she had a big game against the Fever, as she had 19 points. She as their second-leading scorer, and Thomas led the way with 23 points.
The Mercury veteran gives their bench a big boost, and she will be one of the keys to their playoff success. Then, if some of their other reserves see significant minutes, they can contribute to the team's success as well. Phoenix's bench is talented, and they play a big role in the team's success.
