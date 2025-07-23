How Many Players Wore No. 1 For The Mercury?
There have been several players who have suited up for the Phoenix Mercury. The team has been around since 1997, and they have had their share of success.
Phoenix is in a good place this year, and they could make some noise come playoff time. With so many players throughout the years, some of them have shared jersey numbers. Previously, No. 0 was the topic of discussion, as one of the Mercury's top players currently wears the number. Satou Sabally wears it, but other players came before her.
This time around, it is time to look at No. 1. This number does not have the same history as No. 0, as the first player to wear No. 1 did not play until 2003. Edniesha Curry wore the number for a season. She was drafted by the Charlotte Sting in 2002, but they waived her. She played for Phoenix after that and played in 20 games.
Curry played with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2005 before playing overseas. She went on to become an assistant coach, and during the 2021-22 NBA season, she was on the Portland Trail Blazers' bench.
The next player that wore No. 1 was Yuko Oga. She wore the number in 2008. Oga started her career in the Women's Japan Basketball League. She signed a training camp deal with the Mercury, and she ended up making the final roster.
After Oga, the next player to wear No. 1 was Sidney Spencer. She wore the number in 2011, her last season in the WNBA. She started her career with the Sparks and spent time with the New York Liberty before going to Phoenix.
Overall, there have been 10 players to shared this number. Lexi Held currently wears it, and she averages 8.7 and 1.5 steals. Before Held, Diamond DeShields and Sug Sutton were the last two players to wear it.
With the Mercury's illustrious history, it comes as no surprise that multiple players have had the same number. Some players wore the number longer than others, but every player that has suited up for the Mercury deserves some recognition.
There are only a few players that have their jersey retired, but over time, there could be more. It will be interesting to see what numbers eventually receive the honor.
