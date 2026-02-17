Examining The History Of Phoenix's Arena
The Phoenix Mercury made their debut in 1997, and players like Bridget Pettis, Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms helped them succeed. The Mercury finished their first season with a record of 16-12, and they made the playoffs.
Mercury make history
Phoenix faced the New York Liberty in the playoffs, and the Liberty were the victors. They faced the Houston Comets in the WNBA Finals, and Houston won it all.
The Mercury were off to a great start, and they were putting on a show for fans in the America West Arena. Phoenix went through its ups and downs during that time, as the team reached the Finals in 1998, missed the playoffs in 1999 and returned to the postseason in 2000. The Mercury were playing in America West Arena when they went through their playoff drought. That period led to them getting a new star, as Phoenix drafted Diana Taurasi in 2004.
Taurasi and her team played in America West Arena for a few years, then there was a slight change. The venue changed names, and in 2006, it became the US Airways Center. That name stuck for a few years, but it changed once again.
In 2015, the venue became Talking Stick Resort Arena, and that was after the Mercury won their third championship. They had a remarkable 2014 season, as they finished that period with a record of 29-5. They ran through the playoffs, and after sweeping the Chicago Sky, the Mercury became champions.
When it comes to the 2015 season, Phoenix finished the season with a record of 20-14. DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner helped the team succeed that year, and while the Mercury did not repeat, they beat the Tulsa Shock in the first round.
The arena's new name stayed the same for a few years, but there was another change. It became the Phoenix Suns Arena for a brief period, then it was renamed. It became Footprint Center, and that lasted for a few years.
When the Mercury played their 2025 season, the arena was known as PHX Arena. However, there was another change, and this area is now known as Mortgage Matchup Center. The change happened in October 2025, and the Mercury were taking on the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals.
The Mercury will play in Mortgage Matchup Center this season, and while the name changed, it is safe to say Phoenix's game remains the same. The Mercury will show out for the X-Factor fans, and this year, Satou Sabally and her teammates are on the hunt for a championship.
