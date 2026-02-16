Why The Mercury Were Recognized During A Special Season
The Phoenix Mercury had one of their best seasons in 2000, as they finished the year with a record of 20-14. That was the first time Phoenix finished a season with 20 or more wins.
Phoenix was fourth in the Western Conference, which shows how competitive the conference was that year. The Los Angeles Sparks were first, and they had a record of 28-4. The Houston Comets were second, and they finished 27-5. The Sacramento Monarchs were ahead of the Mercury, and they were 21-11.
The Mercury made the playoffs for the third time in franchise history, and they faced the Sparks. Los Angeles won that series, and Lisa Leslie and her teammates lost to the Comets in the next round.
Mercury All-Star gets props
Overall, it was a good year for Phoenix, and the Mercury were tied to some of the WNBA's award races. They had a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate, as Brandy Reed received 31 points.
Reed had a fantastic season, as she averaged a career-high 19.0 points. The 2000 season was significant for Reed, as she returned to Phoenix after playing for a conference rival. She was drafted by the Mercury in 1998, but she was selected by the Minnesota Lynx in an expansion draft a year later.
After an impressive season with the Lynx, the Mercury brought her back through a trade. Then, she became Phoenix's third All-Star. She received MVP nods, but in the end, Sheryl Swoopes won the award.
Reed was involved in another race, as she was tied for fifth in the Most Improved Player race. Tari Phillips won, but the Mercury All-Star finished the race with three points.
One of Phoenix's other stars received some recognition, as Jennifer Gillom was a part of the Sportsmanship Award race. She had four points, and Suzie McConnell Serio, the winner, had 16.
Cheryl Miller, Phoenix's head coach, received Coach of the Year nods, and she had three points. Michael Cooper, an NBA legend who coached the Sparks, won the award with his 37 points.
The Mercury had a good year, and things would change after that. They missed the playoffs in 2001, and the next tme they reached the postseason was in 2007. Regardless, the 2000 season was memorable, and the team was recognized for its efforts.
