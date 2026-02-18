Mercury's Taylor Comes Back, Helps Team Win Again
The Phoenix Mercury had some talented players, and one of their most memorable stars is Penny Taylor.
Taylor joined the team before the 2004 season, as they selected her in a dispersal draft. That was the same year that they drafted Diana Taurasi.
Phoenix's forward started her career with the Cleveland Rockers, and she made the playoffs twice during that time. The 2007 season was Taylor's first playoff run with the Mercury, and it led to history. She had some big games, and she helped the Mercury win their first championship.
Taylor and the Mercury win again
After that win, the Mercury missed the playoffs. However, they quickly recovered from the 2008 season, and they returned to the postseason in 2009. That was a successful year, as Phoenix won its second championship.
During that run, Taylor averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Her best game was a 23-point game against the Indiana Fever. The Mercury were exceptional in that game, as they had six players who scored 10 or more points.
Taylor came off the bench, and she was one of two players who had 23 points. Cappie Pondexter was the other, and she had three rebounds, three assists and a steal to go along with her points. In Taylor's case, she had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Taurasi was behind her All-Star teammates, as she had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. DeWanna Bonner had 15 points off the bench, and she also had five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Tangela Smith had 14 points and four rebounds, and Temeka Johnson was the last player to score in double figures. She had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Phoenix beat Indiana 120-116, and Taylor and her teammates started that series on a good note. The 2009 season was an important time for both Taylor and the Mercury. The talented forward missed all of the 2008 season, and she turned the following year. She played 14 games, and she averaged 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. She had her season high against the Seattle Storm.
The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Storm 101-90. Taylor had 18 points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds. Phoenix's forward recovered, and by the end of the season, she had another championship.
