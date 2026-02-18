Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Taylor Comes Back, Helps Team Win Again

Penny Taylor missed the 2008 season, and the Phoenix Mercury did not make the playoffs. When she returned, the Mercury were back in the postseason.

Davion Moore

August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) controls the ball under pressure from San Antonio Silver Stars guards Becky Hammon (25) and Roneeka Hodges (right) during the second half at the AT&T Center. Phoenix beat San Antonio 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images
August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) controls the ball under pressure from San Antonio Silver Stars guards Becky Hammon (25) and Roneeka Hodges (right) during the second half at the AT&T Center. Phoenix beat San Antonio 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had some talented players, and one of their most memorable stars is Penny Taylor.

Taylor joined the team before the 2004 season, as they selected her in a dispersal draft. That was the same year that they drafted Diana Taurasi.

Phoenix's forward started her career with the Cleveland Rockers, and she made the playoffs twice during that time. The 2007 season was Taylor's first playoff run with the Mercury, and it led to history. She had some big games, and she helped the Mercury win their first championship.

Penny Taylo
Aug 7, 2024; Paris, France; Former player Penny Taylor watches the game between the United States and Nigeria in the women’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Taylor and the Mercury win again

After that win, the Mercury missed the playoffs. However, they quickly recovered from the 2008 season, and they returned to the postseason in 2009. That was a successful year, as Phoenix won its second championship.

During that run, Taylor averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Her best game was a 23-point game against the Indiana Fever. The Mercury were exceptional in that game, as they had six players who scored 10 or more points.

Diana Taurasi Penny Taylo
Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi (left) and wife Penny Taylor in attendance of the Phoenix Suns game against the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor came off the bench, and she was one of two players who had 23 points. Cappie Pondexter was the other, and she had three rebounds, three assists and a steal to go along with her points. In Taylor's case, she had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Taurasi was behind her All-Star teammates, as she had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. DeWanna Bonner had 15 points off the bench, and she also had five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Tangela Smith had 14 points and four rebounds, and Temeka Johnson was the last player to score in double figures. She had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Penny Taylo
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky center Sylvia Fowles (34) battles for a loose ball against Phoenix Mercury center Ewelina Kobryn (left) and forward Penny Taylor during the second half in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Phoenix beat Indiana 120-116, and Taylor and her teammates started that series on a good note. The 2009 season was an important time for both Taylor and the Mercury. The talented forward missed all of the 2008 season, and she turned the following year. She played 14 games, and she averaged 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. She had her season high against the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Storm 101-90. Taylor had 18 points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds. Phoenix's forward recovered, and by the end of the season, she had another championship.

Please follow us on X to read more about Penny Taylor's peformances in the 2009 playoffs when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.