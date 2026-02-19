How Phoenix's 2014 Season Led To History
Things were about to change for the Phoenix Mercury. They finished the 2013 season with a record of 19-15, which was a huge jump from the previous year. The Mercury were 7-27 in 2012, and they drafted a new star after their struggles.
Phoenix drafted Brittney Griner, and she helped the team get back to the playoffs. The Mercury's playoff run was solid, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, they lost the series against the Minnesota Lynx.
The Mercury continued to improve, and in 2014, they had an exceptional season. They finished the season with a record of 29-5, and they went on a 16-game winning streak at one point in the season. Phoenix had a new coach, and she made history in her first season with the team.
Sandy Brondello was the coach, and she won Coach of the Year for her team's incredible season. The Mercury had coaches who were a part of that race, but none of them won the award. So, Brondello's win was extra special.
Mercury make history, win another trophy
After their historic regular season, the Mercury had a great playoff run. They swept the Sparks in the first round, beat the Lynx in the next round and beat the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury added another championship to their legacy, and since then, they have made the Finals twice. They made it in 2021, and more recently, they made it in 2025. Those appearances did not result in a championship.
Phoenix's 2014 season is still talked about, and while Diana Taurasi and her teammates were succeeding, the Phoenix Suns were in a different space.
The Suns finished their season with a record of 39-43. They missed the playoffs once again, and at one point, they went on a six-game losing streak. Phoenix had multiple five-game losing streaks as well, and in the end, the team finished 10th in the West. Today, the Suns would be in the running for the Play-In Tournament. Back then, they were out of the playoffs, and their postseason drought continued.
Brondello had a special group, and they added to the franchise's legacy. On the other hand, the Suns were still trying to get back into the playoffs. The 2014 season was memorable, and the Mercury came out on top.
