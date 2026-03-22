Examining One Of The Mercury's Most Popular Jersey Numbers
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had many players. Some of them wore unique numbers, as players like Tamicha Jackson and Samantha Prahalis are the only players to wear their respective numbers. Jackson wore No. 35, and Prahalis wore No. 99.
When it comes to No. 21, 12 players have worn that number. This is one of the few numbers that made its debut right away, as Umeki Webb wore it in 1997.
Webb was one of the Mercury's draft picks in the 1997 WNBA Draft, and they selected her in the third round. In her first season, Webb averaged five points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals. In her second season, she averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals.
In 1998, Webb had a career-high 15 points against the Charlotte Sting. She also had four steals, a rebound, an assist and a steal. The Mercury lost by two, but Webb and other players kept the team in the game.
After Webb, Jaynetta Saunders wore No. 21, and she played for the Mercury in 2001 and 2002. She had some nice performances in both seasons, and she had a career-high 12 points against the Utah Starzz. The Mercury won that game, and Saunders helped them get their ninth win of the season.
Saunders tied her career high later on, as she had 12 points against the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury beat the Lynx, and like the prior season, they had their ninth victory.
Tamara Moore won the number shortly after Saunders, and she played for Phoenix in 2003 and 2004. She played for other teams before that, and she had her career high in her time with the Miami Sol. She had 22 points in their loss to the Lynx. On top of her points, Moore had four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
While she had her career high with a different team, Moore had some solid performances in her time with the Mercury. She also joined Webb and Saunders as players to wear No. 21 for the franchise.
The legacy continues
After a while, more players added their names to the list, as Jennifer Lacy, Brooke Smith, Alexis Gray-Lawson, Nirra Fields, Marta Xargay and Marie Gulich all wore it. Brianna Turner wore it, and she had some strong performances in her time with the Mercury. Then, in 2024, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan wore it, and now, another player is carrying on the legacy.
Kalani Brown wears the number, and when it comes to her career high, she had a 21-point game with the Dallas Wings. Brown played well in her season with the Mercury, and this year, she will continue to contribute.
Brown and all of these players are forever tied to the Mercury, and while they were with the team, they had some notable performances.
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