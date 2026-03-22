Phoenix Mercury On SI

Examining One Of The Mercury's Most Popular Jersey Numbers

The Phoenix Mercury have had many players, and some of them wore a popular number.

Davion Moore

Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) and LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) battle for the ball in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) and LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) battle for the ball in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had many players. Some of them wore unique numbers, as players like Tamicha Jackson and Samantha Prahalis are the only players to wear their respective numbers. Jackson wore No. 35, and Prahalis wore No. 99.

Samantha Prahali
Jun. 20, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Samantha Prahalis (99) makes a pass against the Washington Mystics guard Jasmine Thomas (5) during the first half at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Mystics 79-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

When it comes to No. 21, 12 players have worn that number. This is one of the few numbers that made its debut right away, as Umeki Webb wore it in 1997.

Webb was one of the Mercury's draft picks in the 1997 WNBA Draft, and they selected her in the third round. In her first season, Webb averaged five points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals. In her second season, she averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

In 1998, Webb had a career-high 15 points against the Charlotte Sting. She also had four steals, a rebound, an assist and a steal. The Mercury lost by two, but Webb and other players kept the team in the game.

WNB
Aug 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; General view of basketball shoes worn by New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

After Webb, Jaynetta Saunders wore No. 21, and she played for the Mercury in 2001 and 2002. She had some nice performances in both seasons, and she had a career-high 12 points against the Utah Starzz. The Mercury won that game, and Saunders helped them get their ninth win of the season.

Saunders tied her career high later on, as she had 12 points against the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury beat the Lynx, and like the prior season, they had their ninth victory.

Tamara Moore won the number shortly after Saunders, and she played for Phoenix in 2003 and 2004. She played for other teams before that, and she had her career high in her time with the Miami Sol. She had 22 points in their loss to the Lynx. On top of her points, Moore had four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

While she had her career high with a different team, Moore had some solid performances in her time with the Mercury. She also joined Webb and Saunders as players to wear No. 21 for the franchise.

The legacy continues

After a while, more players added their names to the list, as Jennifer Lacy, Brooke Smith, Alexis Gray-Lawson, Nirra Fields, Marta Xargay and Marie Gulich all wore it. Brianna Turner wore it, and she had some strong performances in her time with the Mercury. Then, in 2024, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan wore it, and now, another player is carrying on the legacy.

Kalani Brow
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kalani Brown wears the number, and when it comes to her career high, she had a 21-point game with the Dallas Wings. Brown played well in her season with the Mercury, and this year, she will continue to contribute.

Brown and all of these players are forever tied to the Mercury, and while they were with the team, they had some notable performances.

Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players who have worn No. 21 and what became of them when you click right here!

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.