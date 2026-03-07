SEC MVP Sees Action With 2024 Mercury
The SEC Tournament is an event that began in 1980, and since then, some of the conference's top teams have won it. The first championship game was a match between Tennessee and Ole Miss, and Tennessee came out victorious. Jill Rankin was the first player to win the tournament's Most Valuable Player award, and more players added their names to the history books.
The last player to win the award was Chloe Kitts, and in the near future, another player will carry on the tradition. Before Kitts won the award, there were other stars who received the honor. Some of them are doing great things in the WNBA, as A'ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard were all named the MVP.
Over the years, there have also been a few winners with ties to the Phoenix Mercury. The most recent winner with Mercury ties is Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and she won in 2020.
South Carolina beat Mississippi State 76-62 in the championship game, and Herbert Harrigan had 15 points, four rebounds, three blocks and an assist. She was the team's leading scorer, and she was one of four players who scored in double figures.
Herbert Harrigan and her team had a good year, and they finished the season with a record of 32-1. They were also undefeated in their conference games. That was her final season, and she averaged 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists.
Herbert Harrigan begins WNBA journey
Once that season was over, Herbert Harrigan became a top draft pick. She was the sixth pick of that year's draft, and she was in the same class as Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, Chennedy Carter and others.
The South Carolina forward was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx, and she spent a season with them. She averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. She played a game with the Seattle Storm, as the Lynx traded her to their conference rival.
After that, she missed a few seasons, and eventually, she signed a deal with the Mercury. She played 31 games with them, and she started in three. She had her career high during that time, as she had 12 points against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury beat the Wings 100-84, and Herbert Harrigan was one of four players who scored 10 or more points. She was a starter in that game, and her efforts helped the team pull off an impressive win.
Herbert Harrigan had a successful college career, and she had a chance to showcase her talents in the WNBA. Her final college season was great, and by the end of the conference's tournament, she took home something special.
Please follow us on X to read more about the SEC Tournament and players who stood out when you click right here!