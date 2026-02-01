Why Phoenix Had Success In 2007
The Phoenix Mercury were an excellent team in 2007, and they made history. In what was the team's second WNBA Finals appearance, the Mercury won their first championship. They beat the Detroit Shock 3-2, and they put an end to Detroit's hopes of repeating.
Phoenix had a strong playoff run, and before that, the Mercury had an impressive regular season. They finished the season with a record of 23-11, and that was their best record since 2000. Phoenix finished that season with a record of 20-12, and that was the last time the team made the playoffs.
Mercury guards help team reach the playoffs
The Mercury struggled for a few years, but the 2007 season was a sign that brighter days were ahead. Phoenix played well, and Diana Tauarsi was the leading scorer. She averaged 19.2 points, and she also averaged 4.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks. She also had a nice playoff run, as she averaged 19.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals.
Phoenix had another exceptional scorer that season, as Cappie Pondexter averaged 17.2 points during the regular season. She had a great playoff run, and in the end, she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
It was a special year for the Mercury, and a few years later, they won their second championship. Taurasi and her teammates proved that they could win, and they made history in the process.
The Mercury ended the season on a good note, and their NBA counterparts also played well. The Phoenix Suns finished the season with a record of 55-27, and they made the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
One thing that stood out about this season was the fact that Phoenix made a shocking move. The Suns traded Shawn Marion to the Miami Heat in exchange for Shaquille O'Neal. Marion played a role in Phoenix's success, and he joined the team in 1999. The Suns drafted him with the ninth pick of that year's draft, and in his rookie season, he averaged 10.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Phoenix's playoff run was cut short, as the Suns lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round. The Mercury and the Suns were in different spaces, but they were both involved in the postseason.
