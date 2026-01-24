Phoenix Mercury On SI

Examining Phoenix's Ties To Penn State

There have been 13 Penn State players in the WNBA, and some of them have ties to the Phoenix Mercury.

Mar 25, 2014; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Lady Lions guard Maggie Lucas (33) against the Florida Gators in the second half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Florida 83-61. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2014; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Lady Lions guard Maggie Lucas (33) against the Florida Gators in the second half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Florida 83-61. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State is a school that has been involved with the WNBA since the beginning. Tina Nicholson was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers, and she played 24 games with them. Before that, she averaged 10.0 points, 6.7 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 rebounds in her four years at Penn State.

The following year, another Penn State player entered the league, as Suzie McConnell-Serio was drafted by the Rockers. She had a nice rookie season, as she averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals. She had some strong seasons in her college years, and she averaged 14.8 points, 10.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Suzie McConnell-Serio
Jan 3, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Suzie McConnell-Serio gestures against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. The Fighting Irish won 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McConnell-Serio played well in her time in the WNBA, and years later, her niece, Megan McConnell, played for the Phoenix Mercury.

After the Rockers drafted McConnell-Serio, more Penn State players entered the league. There were a few Mercury ties, as Kelly Mazzante was one of those players. Mazzante was a part of the same draft as Diana Taurasi, and she was drafted by the Charlotte Sting.

Mazzante played with the Sting for three seasons, and she had the best season of her career at that time. She averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals.

When the Sting folded, the Mercury selected Mazzante in a dispersal draft. She played with them for three seasons, and she won two championships during that time.

WNBA
A Women’s National Basketball Association trophy sits on display at WNBA Live before the WNBA All-Star Game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. / Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mazzante was a star in college, and she averaged 21.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists in her four seasons. She was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, and before that, she was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Mazzante contributed to Phoenix's success, and now, she has a place in the franchise's history.

Since then, there have been other Penn State players in the WNBA, and there were more Mercury ties.

Mercury draft Penn State player in significant draft

Nikki Greene attended Penn State, and she was drafted by the Mercury in 2013. That was also the year the Mercury drafted Brittney Griner.

Greene did not play for Phoenix, but she spent time with the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun. She played well in college, and she averaged 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Maggie Luca
Mar 25, 2014; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Lady Lions guard Maggie Lucas (33) answers questions from the media following the completion of the game against the Florida Gators in a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Florida 83-61. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The following year, the Mercury drafted another Penn State player, as they brought in Maggie Lucas. However, they traded her to the Indiana Fever.

Overall, there have been 13 Penn State players in the WNBA, and a few of them are tied to Phoenix.

