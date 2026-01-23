Looking At Phoenix's Playoff Games Against Indiana
The Phoenix Mercury had made the playoffs 19 times, and the first time they made it was in 1997. They faced the New York Liberty, and the Liberty beat them and advanced to the WNBA Finals.
Since then, the Mercury have faced other teams, and in some cases, they faced teams once. They met the Cleveland Rockers and the Houston Comets in 1998, and that was the last time they met either of them.
There are a couple teams that the Mercury have met twice in the playoffs, and one of them is the Indiana Fever.
The history between these two teams began in 2009, and they met in a special series. The Fever finished the season with a record of 22-12, and after beating the Washington Mystics and the Detroit Shock, they met the Mercury in the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 23-11, and the team's playoff journey started with a series against the San Antonio Silver Stars. They beat them 2-1 after getting wins in the second and third games.
Mercury begin path to championship
After beating the Silver Stars, the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat them 2-1, and the Mercury started the series with a win. They beat the Sparks 103-94 in the first game, and Los Angeles responded with a victory in Game 2.
Los Angeles picked up an 87-76 win over Phoenix, despite strong performances from Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter. The series was tied, and the Mercury stayed calm and won the final game.
Once that series was over, the Mercury faced the Fever, and they beat them 3-2. The game started off with a bang, as the Mercury beat the Fever in overtime. Then, Indiana won the next two games before Phoenix won the last two. It was a competitive series, and in the end, the Mercury won their second title.
After that series, it was a few years before these teams met again, and in 2016, the Mercury beat the Fever 89-78. That round consisted of single-elimination games, and in this win, Phoenix had five players who scored in double figures. Taurasi was the leader, and she had 20 points. She also had three rebounds, three assists and a block.
The Mercury and the Fever have not met since then, but eventually that may change. Both teams are talented, and they have what it takes to win a championship. If these teams happen to meet in the future, fans are in for a competitive series.
