Flashback: Mercury's Thomas Has Massive Triple-Double In College
The Phoenix Mercury acquired Alyssa Thomas before the start of the 2025 season, and she ended up having a spectacular season. She nearly averaged a triple-double, as she averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Her facilitating stood out, and she was the WNBA's Peak Performer in assists. She became the first Mercury player since Diana Taurasi to be the leader in that category.
Phoenix's forward had eight triple-doubles in her first season with the team, and she set a new record. She had six in 2023, and that was the year she finished second in Most Valuable Player (MVP) voting. Thomas had the most first-place votes, as she had 23, but Breanna Stewart earned the most points. Stewart finished the race with 446 points, and Thomas had 439. That was a tight MVP race, and in the end, the New York Liberty star won the award.
Thomas' season showed that she can get triple-doubles with ease, and she showed that during her college years. The Mercury forward had some impressive games, and in 2013, she made history.
The All-Star forward attended Maryland, and during that year's ACC Tournament, she had a triple-double. She became the first player to tally one during the tournament, and her performance helped Maryland get an overtime game over Wake Forest.
Thomas helps team win in overtime
Maryland beat Wake Forest 92-81, and Thomas had 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. That was her career high in points at that time, and she passed that number in 2014. She had 33 points in a game against Tennessee.
Thomas was one of four players who scored in double figures in that game. Tianna Hawkins was the second-leading scorer, and she had a double-double. She had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and she also had two assists and two blocks.
Chloe Pavlech had 14 points and two assists, and Katie Rutan had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
The All-Star forward impacts the game in a variety of ways, and when she plays like this, her team usually comes out victorious. Phoenix acquired a star, and she led the team to the WNBA Finals. She is a free agent, and if she returns to the Mercury, they have a good shot at reaching the Finals once again.
