How Mercury's Thomas Helped Them Close Out A Series
Alyssa Thomas was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new additions, and she was joined by another All-Star. The Mercury acquired both her and Satou Sabally, and both stars helped the team go on a deep playoff run.
Thomas played at a high level, and in the end, she was one of the finalists for the Most Valuable Player (MVP). She became a finalist due to triple-doubles throughout the season. She had a total of eight, and she broke a record that she set in 2023.
Phoenix's All-Star continued to shine in the playoffs, and she averaged 16.9 points, nine rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals. She had an impressive playoff run, and in the end, she had a total of 186 points. That total has placed her in the top 10 of the Mercury's playoff points list.
Diana Taurasi scored 1,486 during Phoenix's playoff runs, and Brittney Griner is second, as she scored 834. DeWanna Bonner is third on the list, and she has scored 744 points in her time with the Mercury. Initially, she was the only active player on the list, but Phoenix's new stars joined her after the deep playoff run.
Thomas and teammates have a shot at climbing the list, and it will take performances like one of her games against the Minnesota Lynx to make that happen. Phoenix's forward had a 23-point game in the final game of the series against Minnesota. The Mercury lost the first game, but they went on to win the next three.
Thomas and Mercury advance to the Finals
The Mercury beat the Lynx 86-81 in that game, and with that win, they headed to the WNBA Finals. Thomas was the leading scorer, and she nearly had a triple-double in the process. She had 10 assists, eight rebounds and a steal.
Outside of Thomas, the Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures. Sabally had 21 points, and she also had six rebounds and three assists. Kahleah Copper had 13 points and four rebounds. Then, Bonner had 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix's MVP candidate was consistent throughout the playoffs, and she nearly tied her career high in the matchup against the Lynx. Her career high is 28 points, and she did it back in 2023. She was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time, and they beat the Lynx 90-75.
