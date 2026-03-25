Former Mercury Player Niele Ivey Leads Team To Sweet 16

Niele Ivey played in the WNBA, and she started her career in 2001. She was drafted by the Indiana Fever, and she was a second-round pick.

In her first season, Ivey played 32 games, and she started in 26 of them. She averaged 3.6 points, 2.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and a steal. She played three more seasons with the Fever, and she spent time with the Detroit Shock and the Phoenix Mercury after that.

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey celebrates after a victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ivey goes back to where it all started

Ivey played 14 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 1.7 points and 1.4 assists during that time. Shortly after her playing career, Ivey pivoted to coaching. Eventually, she joined Notre Dame's staff, and after some time as one of the Memphis Grizzlies' assistants, she became the Fighting Irish's head coach.

The former Mercury player has ties to Notre Dame, as she attended the school for five years. She won a championship in her final year, and she averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Ivey and her teammates beat Purdue 68-66 to win it all, and Ruth Riley's free throws sealed the win.

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey on the sideline against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Muffet McGraw was Notre Dame's head coach, and now, Ivey is carrying on the tradition. Notre Dame is doing well under its former player, and in her first season as head coach, the team finished 10-10. Then, the Fighting Irish finished 24-9 the following year, and Ivey has done an excellent job in her position.

Recently, Ivey's team picked up a win over Ohio State, and there was a connection. Kevin McGuff is Ohio State's head coach, and he was one of Notre Dame's assistants when Ivey played there. McGuff and Ivey faced each other earlier this week, and Notre Dame punched its ticket to the Sweet 16. Now, the Fighting Irish will face Vanderbilt.

Ivey has done well for herself, and Notre Dame wants to continue its tournament run. She has gotten the team this far, and while Vanderbilt is a tough team, Notre Dame has a shot.

The Fighting Irish are led by Hannah Hidalgo, and she had 26 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in the 10-point win over Ohio State. She will be a big factor, and she will do the same in her team's next matchup.

Ivey's team is doing great things, and she is carving her legacy in the process.

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