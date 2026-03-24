Mercury's Brown Contributes Throughout The Season

The Phoenix Mercury added several new players in 2025, and Kalani Brown was one of them. She played for the Dallas Wings in the previous season, but the Mercury acquired her in a deal that brought two new stars. They acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both of those players had excellent seasons.

The Mercury had those stars, rookies like Monique Akoa Makani and Lexi Held and veterans like Brown and Sami Whitcomb. Brown started her career back in 2019, and she was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. She spent a year with them, and she played with the Atlanta Dream and the Wings after that.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) with center Kalani Brown (21) against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like her teammates, Brown had some nice games throughout the season. In the first month, the Mercury center had a game where she scored 10 or more points. She had 15 points against the Minnesota Lynx, and she also had five rebounds and an assist. Phoenix lost that game, as Minnesota picked up a 74-71 win on the road.

Brown was not the only player who scored in double figures in that game, as Sabally had 26 points and Whitcomb had 13. The Mercury competed in that game, but the Lynx came out victorious. That was a challenging series for the Mercury, as the Lynx beat them 3-1. However, players like Brown gave Phoenix a shot.

Aug 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) drives on Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

In the second month of the season, Brown had an 11-point game against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Eastern Conference team 107-86. On top of her points, the center had three rebounds, an assist and a block.

Brown gets a double-double against conference rival

The following month, Brown had a double-double against the Lynx. She had 11 points and 11 rebounds in that game, and Minnesota beat Phoenix 79-66. Then, later in the season, Brown had a 15-point game against the Dallas Wings. That was Phoenix's last game of the season, and Dallas picked up a big win.

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) shoots the ball over Dallas Wings guard Haley Jones (30) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Phoenix's center played well during the season, and she had four games where she scored 10 or more points. She had a 10-point game during the playoffs, and she tried to help her team win. However, the Las Vegas Aces won the series and won their third championship.

Overall, the Mercury center had a good year, and she can do the same this season.

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