Former Mercury Player Sequoia Holmes Gets Acknowledged By West Rival
The Phoenix Mercury have found several players over the years, and while some stints were brief, those players are still a part of Mercury history.
Sequoia Holmes played for Phoenix, and her journey started on an interesting note. She went undrafted in 2008, but she signed a deal with the Houston Comets. She played 17 games, and 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds.
Holmes gets drafted, finds new home
The Comets folded after that season, and their players were a part of a dispersal draft. The Mercury drafted Holmes with the fifth pick of the 2008 dispersal draft. Sancho Lyttle was the first pick, and she went to the Atlanta Dream. She played for Phoenix years later, and she averaged 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in her first season.
As far as Holmes, she did not play for the Mercury right away, but in 2010, she played 15 games with them. She averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds during that time, and Phoenix finished the season with a record of 15-19. The Mercury made the playoffs, but they lost to the Seattle Storm. Before that, they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars.
After that season, it was years before Holmes played another WNBA season, and in 2017, she played for the Stars. She averaged 3.3 points, and she played 27 games. Then, the following year, the Stars became the Las Vegas Aces, and she played three games with them.
Holmes had an interesting career, and recently, she played in the AU Pro Basketball season. She played well, and once the season was over, she made an announcement. The veteran announced her retirement, and she took time to thank the crowd.
During the season, she averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. She played her first AU Pro Basketball season in 2024, and she got off to a good start. She made an impact, and this year, that extend beyond the court. She won the Athletes Unlimited Civic Leadership Award, and she has been involved in the community.
The former Mercury player ended her career on a good note, and the Aces took to social media on Monday to thank her for her contributions. Holmes is taking the next step of her journey, and while she spent time with the Aces, she has a place in Mercury history as well.
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