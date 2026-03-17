Phoenix Mercury On SI

Former Mercury Player Sequoia Holmes Gets Acknowledged By West Rival

The Phoenix Mercury have had many players, and one of them recently retired.

Davion Moore

Aug 20, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sequoia Holmes (17) drives the ball against Seattle Storm forward Jana Vesela (7) and forward Svetlana Abrosimova during the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sequoia Holmes (17) drives the ball against Seattle Storm forward Jana Vesela (7) and forward Svetlana Abrosimova during the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have found several players over the years, and while some stints were brief, those players are still a part of Mercury history.

Sequoia Holmes played for Phoenix, and her journey started on an interesting note. She went undrafted in 2008, but she signed a deal with the Houston Comets. She played 17 games, and 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds.

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May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Under Armour shoes worn by LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum against the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Holmes gets drafted, finds new home

The Comets folded after that season, and their players were a part of a dispersal draft. The Mercury drafted Holmes with the fifth pick of the 2008 dispersal draft. Sancho Lyttle was the first pick, and she went to the Atlanta Dream. She played for Phoenix years later, and she averaged 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in her first season.

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Aug 29, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; WNBA basketball on the floor during a game between the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings in the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As far as Holmes, she did not play for the Mercury right away, but in 2010, she played 15 games with them. She averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds during that time, and Phoenix finished the season with a record of 15-19. The Mercury made the playoffs, but they lost to the Seattle Storm. Before that, they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars.

After that season, it was years before Holmes played another WNBA season, and in 2017, she played for the Stars. She averaged 3.3 points, and she played 27 games. Then, the following year, the Stars became the Las Vegas Aces, and she played three games with them.

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Jul 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; General view of basketball shoes worn by Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Holmes had an interesting career, and recently, she played in the AU Pro Basketball season. She played well, and once the season was over, she made an announcement. The veteran announced her retirement, and she took time to thank the crowd.

During the season, she averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. She played her first AU Pro Basketball season in 2024, and she got off to a good start. She made an impact, and this year, that extend beyond the court. She won the Athletes Unlimited Civic Leadership Award, and she has been involved in the community.

The former Mercury player ended her career on a good note, and the Aces took to social media on Monday to thank her for her contributions. Holmes is taking the next step of her journey, and while she spent time with the Aces, she has a place in Mercury history as well.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.