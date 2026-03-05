The 2010 Mercury Carry The Tradition Of Past Teams
While the Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, they quickly recovered from that setback. They finished the 2000 season with a record of 20-14, and they were fourth in the Western Conference, while the Los Angeles Sparks were on top. They finished the season with a record of 28-4, and the Mercury ran into them later on.
Phoenix faced Los Angeles in the playoffs, and the Sparks came out on top. They beat them 2-0, and despite good efforts from players like Brandy Reed and Jennifer Gillom, the Mercury were knocked out early.
That was a significant year for the Mercury, as it was the last time they reached the playoffs for a number of years. Phoenix missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, and that streak was broken by the 2007 roster.
Despite the early exit, the Mercury had a fantastic season. It all started with wins over the New York Liberty and Houston Comets. They beat the Liberty 51-48, and Reed was the leading scorer. She had 22 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. Reed was the only Mercury player who scored in double figures in that game, and that was the start of her All-Star season.
Reed has huge game, Mercury improve to 2-0
Reed continued to play at a high level, and she had 32 points against the defending champions. The All-Star also had five rebounds, three steals and a block. Tonya Edwards and Michelle Brogan chipped in, as they had 16 points and 11 points, respectively.
The 2000 Mercury had a good year, and 10 years later, Phoenix had another playoff appearance. The Mercury won a championship in 2009, and the following season, they had chance to repeat. However, that did not happen.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 15-19, and the team faced the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Seattle Storm during the playoffs. They beat the Silver Stars, but they lost to the Storm. Regardless, it was another playoff appearance, and the Mercury made the playoffs another year before missing out.
Things have changed for the Mercury, and while they have had their ups and downs, they always bounce back from their struggles. That is one thing that has kept them going over the years.
