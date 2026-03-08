Four Mercury Players Share Unique Number
The Phoenix Mercury have had numerous players over the years, and some of them shared jersey numbers. There have been four players who wore No. 42, and the last player to do so became one of the team's biggest stars. Brittney Griner was drafted by the Mercury in the 2013 WNBA Draft, and up until last season, she played for Phoenix.
When it comes to numbers like No. 35 and 37, two players stand alone. Tamicha Jackson wore No. 35 for the Mercury, and she spent a year with them. She played during the 2003 season, and she averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Teana Miller wore No. 37 in 2007, and she played two games with the Mercury. Since then, no one has wore that number, but that may eventually change.
Over the years, four players have worn No. 34, and the first player to do so wore it in 2003. Felicia Ragland wore it, and she played three games with the Mercury. She started her career with the Seattle Storm, and she signed a deal with Phoenix a year later.
In her time with the Mercury, Ragland averaged 1.7 points, and her high was a five-point game against the Houston Comets. Ragland had her career high when she was with the Storm, and she had 19 points against the Mercury.
The legacy continues
After Ragland's time in Phoenix, another player wore No. 34 a few years later. Jennifer Derevjanik wore it, and she spent three seasons with the Mercury. She averaged 3.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds in her first season, and she played 31 games.
Derevjanik wore two numbers with the Mercury, as she also wore No. 24 during her time. So, that puts her in a special category. She had some nice games during her time with the team, and she had a career-high 13 points against the Detroit Shock
Once her time with the Mercury was up, Olayinka Sanni and Krystal Thomas wore the number. Sanni played 14 games with the team, and she averaged 1.6 points. She had her career high with the Shock, as she had 16 points in her first season. Thomas had her career high with the Washington Mystics. She scored 20 points in their win.
These players were with the Mercury at different periods, and during their time, they helped the team succeed.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and players who wore No. 34 over the years when you click right here!