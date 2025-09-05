How Tamicha Jackson Joined The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the first teams in the WNBA. They made history in that first season, and since then, they have remained one of the league's most historic teams. Phoenix has had several players, and while some stayed with the team longer than others, they all were a part of the Mercury family.
In the past, there were articles around players like Jennifer Gillom, who was on the Mercury roster in their debut season, Bridget Pettis, who scored the team's first basketball and more. There are also players like Cappie Pondexter and Candice Dupree, who helped the Mercury win championships at different times.
This time around, the player who will be discussed had two stints with the team, and she was around during the Mercury's challenging years. That player is Tamicha Jackson.
Jackson started her career with the Detroit Shock. She was the eighth pick of the 2000 WNBA Draft. Before that, she played for Louisiana Tech, and her 1999-00 season was her best. She averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.6 rebounds.
In her first year, she appeared in 17 games for the Shock, and she averaged 6.8 points, 2.1 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
After her season with the Shock, they traded her to the Portland Fire. She spent two seasons with them, and her second season in Portland ended up being the best of her career. She averaged 9.8 points, three assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Jackson joins Mercury after Fire fold
Portland folded after the 2002 season, and as a result, Jackson was a part of a dispersal draft. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the fourth pick of that draft.
The 2003 season ended up being a difficult year for the Mercury. They finished the season with a record of 8-26. Jackson played a significant role for Phoenix in that season, as she played 34 games with them, and she started in all of them. She averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Phoenix traded Jackson after that season, and she joined the Washington Mystics. She spent two years with them, but in 2006, she returned to the Mercury. She signed a deal, played in three games, but was waived after.
Jackson played for the Mercury during their playoff drought. They drafted Diana Taurasi in 2004, and slowly but surely, things were starting to turn around. Jackson did well in 2003, and she was one of the bright spots of that season.
