How The Mercury Won, Missed The Playoffs The Next Year
The Phoenix Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and they beat a great team to do it. They beat the Detroit Shock 3-2 to win it all, and as the saying goes, the rest is history. The Mercury won two more championships after that, even if it was a bit of time between them.
Phoenix won their second in 2009, so they did not repeat after winning their first. The Shock went on to win their third championship, as they won in 2003 and 2006 as well. They beat the San Antonio Silver Stars to make it happen.
As far as the Mercury, Phoenix did not make the playoffs that season. They finished the season with a record of 16-18. While that is not a bad record, they still missed out on the postseason.
The Mercury were tied for the worst record in the Western Conference, as the Minnesota Lynx had an identical record. The Western Conference was competitive that year, as five teams were .500 or better. The Houston Comets finished the season with a record of 17-17. Then, the remaining teams were at least two games over .500.
San Antonio had the best record in the West, as they finished the season with a record of 24-10. They fought their way to the WNBA Finals by taking down the Sacramento Monarchs and the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, they faced the Shock, who went on to beat them.
One of the reasons the Mercury missed the playoffs was that they started off on a bad note. They lost their first four games, but they won their next two. They lost to the Sparks, the Stars, the Seattle Storm and the Lynx.
Mercury return to playoffs
It took some time before they passed .500, and despite playing better than how they started, they finished 16-18. Phoenix missed the postseason, but they returned shortly after. Phoenix bounced back from that year, and with a new addition in DeWanna Bonner, they won another championship.
The Mercury have had up and down years, but when they are at their best, they are capable of winning it all. Players have come and gone, but no matter what, the Mercury get back on their feet.
Today, the Mercury are back in the Finals, and if all goes well, they can win another championship.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury seasons when you click right here!