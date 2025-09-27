Phoenix's Johnson Gave a Vintage Playoff Performance

Phoenix Mercury On SI

Temeka Johnson had some good years with the Phoenix Mercury, and her best performance in the playoffs happened in her second year.

Davion Moore

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (2) handles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at the US Airways Center.
Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (2) handles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at the US Airways Center.

The Phoenix Mercury's playoff journey continues, as they are facing the Minnesota Lynx in hopes of reaching the WNBA Finals. If Phoenix gets there, it will be their first time getting there since 2021. If they ended up winning it all, it will be their first time since the 2014 season.

Phoenix has had some legendary playoff runs, and some of the team's most significant players were involved in them. The Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and after failing to repeat, they won another in 2009.

Tameka Johnson was one of the players on the 2009 team. She joined the team that year, after they acquired her in a deal. She played with the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks before playing for Phoenix, and by the time she joined the Mercury she had some accolades under her belt.

Sep 17, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) handles the ball against Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (2) during the second half at the US Airways Center.

Johnson won Rookie of the Year in 2005, as she averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. During her first year with the Mercury, she averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

The following year, she averaged 9.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds. That was also the year that she had her best playoff game. In a game against the Seattle Storm, Johnson had 15 points. She tallied a double-double in that game, as she also had 12 assists. Then, to top of her strong performance, she had four rebounds and two steals.

Sep 11, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Nakia Sanford (43), guard Temeka Johnson (2), Diana Taurasi (3), forward Candice Dupree (4), guard DeWanna Bonner (24) react on the court while playing against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at the US Airways Center.

While she was not the team's leading scorer, she was one of four players who scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi was the team's top scorer, as she finished the game with 28 points. Candice Dupree had 17 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Tangela Smith had 10 points in that game.

Mercury get knocked out

Johnson and the Mercury had a good showing, but unfortunately, that game was their last game of the year. The Storm beat them 91-88, and closed out the series. Then, they defeated the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Finals.

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (left) and her teammates cheer prior to the game between the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center.

Phoenix was unable to repeat, but they had plenty of talent on their roster, and that group did their best as they tried to win another. Johnson helped the team in her time, and with her being one of their championship roster, she is a part of their history.

Johnson's performance against the Storm was great, and despite the loss, her and the Mercury put up a fight.

