How The Mercury Returned To The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs for the 19th time in franchise history, and they nearly won a championship. The Mercury took on the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces this year, and they beat two out of the three. They beat the Liberty 2-1, the Lynx 3-1 and the Aces swept them.
The Mercury have made the playoffs for the last two seasons, which is great considering what happened in 2023. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 9-31 in what was one of the team's worst seasons.
Before that, the Mercury made the playoffs 10 times in a row. They made the playoffs in 2013, which was the year they brought in Brittney Griner. Phoenix drafted her with the first pick of that year's draft, and they received that pick after winning the draft lottery. They finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27, and they needed some new talent.
Phoenix faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, and they advanced after beating them 2-1. Then, the Lynx beat the Mercury 2-0, and later on, Minnesota beat the Atlanta Dream to win it all.
The following year, the Mercury had a dominant season, and they finished the year with a record of 29-5. They went through the playoffs, and they beat the Chicago Sky to win the franchise's third championship.
In 2015, the Mercury had another good year, and they were in the postseason once again. They beat the Tulsa Shock before losing to the Lynx.
Phoenix's postseason years continued, and in 2021, they reached the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in franchise history. They faced a familiar foe, and this time, that team came out victorious. The Sky beat the Mercury 3-1 to win their first championship.
The Mercury made the playoffs the following year, and they were knocked out by the Aces in the first round. Then, they had their poor season, but they quickly recovered.
Mercury bounce back
Over the years, the Mercury have had some great players. Diana Taurasi helped them reach the postseason all of those years, and others like Griner and Skylar Diggins also played a role. Now, the Mercury have new stars, and if this team stays together, the postseason appearances will continue to pile up.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's time in the playoffs when you click right here!