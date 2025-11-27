Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Returned To The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury went on a deep playoff run, and it is the second year in a row they have made the postseason.

Davion Moore

The Phoenix Mercury celebrate their 86-81 WNBA semifinal playoff series win over the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025.
The Phoenix Mercury celebrate their 86-81 WNBA semifinal playoff series win over the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs for the 19th time in franchise history, and they nearly won a championship. The Mercury took on the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces this year, and they beat two out of the three. They beat the Liberty 2-1, the Lynx 3-1 and the Aces swept them.

The Mercury have made the playoffs for the last two seasons, which is great considering what happened in 2023. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 9-31 in what was one of the team's worst seasons.

The Phoenix Mercury huddle up before their WNBA Finals game against Las Vegas Aces at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before that, the Mercury made the playoffs 10 times in a row. They made the playoffs in 2013, which was the year they brought in Brittney Griner. Phoenix drafted her with the first pick of that year's draft, and they received that pick after winning the draft lottery. They finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27, and they needed some new talent.

Phoenix faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, and they advanced after beating them 2-1. Then, the Lynx beat the Mercury 2-0, and later on, Minnesota beat the Atlanta Dream to win it all.

The following year, the Mercury had a dominant season, and they finished the year with a record of 29-5. They went through the playoffs, and they beat the Chicago Sky to win the franchise's third championship.

Coaches and players of the 2014 WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury pose for a photo at the 2014 Phoenix Mercury championship team reunion on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2015, the Mercury had another good year, and they were in the postseason once again. They beat the Tulsa Shock before losing to the Lynx.

Phoenix's postseason years continued, and in 2021, they reached the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in franchise history. They faced a familiar foe, and this time, that team came out victorious. The Sky beat the Mercury 3-1 to win their first championship.

The Mercury made the playoffs the following year, and they were knocked out by the Aces in the first round. Then, they had their poor season, but they quickly recovered.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42), Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) sit on the bench during the final minutes of the Mercury loss to the Washington Mystics on Sept. 5, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mercury bounce back

Over the years, the Mercury have had some great players. Diana Taurasi helped them reach the postseason all of those years, and others like Griner and Skylar Diggins also played a role. Now, the Mercury have new stars, and if this team stays together, the postseason appearances will continue to pile up.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.