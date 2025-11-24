How the Mercury Set the Tone For the 2025 Season
The Phoenix Mercury were a contending team this year, and they proved it with their playoff run. They reached the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in the franchise's history, and they took down great teams before running into the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury beat the New York Liberty in the first round, and they beat the Minnesota Lynx after that. They beat New York 2-1 in the series, after losing the first game at home. Then, they lost to Minnesota in the first game, but they won the next three after that.
Phoenix made it to the Finals, and the Aces swept them to win another championship.
Overall, it was a good year for the Mercury, and they finished the regular season with a record of 27-17. They started the season with a blowout win over the Seattle Storm, then they beat the Los Angeles Sparks before the Storm redeemed themselves.
The Mercury started the season 2-1, and they continued to play well in their next few games. After the loss, Phoenix bounced back with a win over the Washington Mystics.
They beat the Mystics 68-62, and it was a quiet game for them. Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 13 points, and she also had three steals, two assists and a rebound. Satou Sabally had 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Phoenix's next game was against the Chicago Sky, and it was a victory. The Mercury beat Sky 94-89, and it was a balanced effort. Sabally had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kitija Laksa had 18 points, a rebound and a steal. Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld both had 13 points. The rookie guard also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Westbeld had five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Then, Thomas had a big game facilitating-wise, as she had 15 assists. She also had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Mercury go 2-1 in next three games
After those wins, the Mercury lost to the Lynx. Minnesota defeated Phoenix 74-71, and Sabally led the way with a double-double. She had 26 points and 11 rebounds. Things were just getting started for the Mercury, and as the season progressed, they continued to pick up wins.
