How A 2000 Draft Pick Joined The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury have an incredible story, and so many players have contributed to it. In some instances, they drafted players, and they went on to have great success. Players like Diana Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner fall into that category. Phoenix drafted both of these players in different drafts, and they both won championships.
Phoenix also added veteran players, and the franchise acquired them via trade or through free agency.
Grace Daley was one of those players, and while her time with the team was brief, she still suited up for the Mercury.
Daley was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx, and she was the fifth pick of the 2000 WNBA Draft. She was a part of the same draft class as Edwina Brown, Tamicha Jackson and Kamila Vodichkova. All of them were drafted by different teams, but they all played for the Mercury at some point in their career.
Mercury select an All-Star in Daley's draft
As far as the Mercury, they did not have a first-round pick, but they drafted Adrian Williams-Strong in the second round. She became an All-Star a few years later.
Minnesota's new guard had a solid season, as she averaged 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She played 30 games, and she started in four of them.
That was Daley's most notable season, and after that year, she played for an Eastern Conference team. She was traded to the New York Liberty, and she played 15 games with them. She averaged 1.7 points during that time.
Daley joined a new team after that, as the Liberty traded her to the Houston Comets. She played 23 games, and she started in four. Then, she played with the Mercury, and she was waived after three games.
The Tulane guard had some nice performances during her career, and her best was with the Comets. She had 19 points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block against the Charlotte Sting. Houston had three players who scored in double figures, as Sheryl Swoopes had 25 and Tina Thompson had 14.
Daley had another strong performance during her time with the Lynx. She had 17 points, three assists, a rebound and a steal against the Detroit Shock. Daley's time with Phoenix was brief, but at the end of the day, she is a part of the franchise's history.
