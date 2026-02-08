Mercury's Prahalis Begins College Journey, Helps Ohio State Win
Samantha Prahalis is a part of Phoenix Mercury history, as she was one of their first-round picks. She was drafted in 2012, and she was the sixth pick of that draft.
Prahalis had a nice rookie season, as she averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. The Mercury struggled during that season, but their rookie's play was one of the bright spots.
Prahalis was a talented player, and she proved that in her college days. She played for Ohio State, and during those years, she averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Her stats improved every year, and in her fourth season, she averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
Ohio State found a skilled guard, and in her first season, she averaged 10.2 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Prahalis got off to a good start, and she helped her team get a win over Butler at the start of the season.
Prahalis has a successful debut
The future Mercury guard had 14 points in her debut, and she had four assists and three rebounds in the process. Ohio State picked up a 75-56 win, and Prahalis was one of four players who scored 10 or more points.
Jantel Lavender was the leading scorer, and she had an impressive double-double of 20 points and 19 rebounds. She also had three blocks in that outing. Then, Andrea Walker had 13 points and Star Allen had 10.
Prahalis had nine points in Ohio State's second game, but she scored in double figures in the next five games. She had 17 points against Syracuse, and she had four assists, three steals and a rebound as well. She had 15 points against Auburn, 11 points against Hartford, 13 against Boston University and 17 against Dayton.
As far as her best game, Prahalis had 23 points against Sacred Heart. On top of her point, Ohio State's guard had seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Prahalis was playing well in her first few games, and she continued to shine in her remaining seasons. Then, after her successful seasons at Ohio State, she came to Phoenix. Prahalis did well in her time, and while she played for other teams, her time with the Mercury was the most memorable.
