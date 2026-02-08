Phoenix Facilitates In 1997 Season
The 1997 season started it all for the Phoenix Mercury. They were a part of the WNBA's inaugural season, and they were competing against teams like the Cleveland Rockers, the Houston Comets and the Sacramento Monarchs.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 16-12, and that record helped the team make the playoffs. The Mercury faced the New York Liberty, and the Liberty beat them 59-41. That was not one of Phoenix's best performances, as no one scored 10 or more points.
Overall, the Mercury had a good year, and their roster was full of talented players. The Mercury added players in different phases, and that started with allocation. They received Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms during that time.
After adding those two, Phoenix added players like Bridget Pettis, Toni Foster and others before starting the season.
Mercury move the ball
All of these players contributed, and they shared the wealth. The Mercury had some great facilitators, and Michele Timms was the best. She had a total of 135 assists that season, and her best performance was against the Utah Starzz.
Timms had nine assists, and she had a big game on the defensive end as well. She had eight steals, which was her season high. Timms and the Mercury were excellent in that game, and it resulted in Phoenix's third win of the season.
The Mercury did not have another player who had 100 assists, but Pettis was the closest. She had 78 assists that season, and her best outing was against Utah. In fact, it was the same game where Timms had nine assists.
Pettis had seven assists, and she contributed in other areas. She had 14 points, six rebounds and a steal.
Umeki Webb was third in assists, and she had 68. Her high during that season was seven, and she had that against the Houston Comets. The Mercury beat the Comets 69-64, and they picked up their fifth win.
Nancy Lieberman, who was known for her facilitating, had 40 assists. She had five assists against the Charlotte Sting, and the Mercury had their 15th win.
Foster was fifth in assists, and she had 27. Then, Tia Jackson was right behind her, as she had 26.
The Mercury had 437 assists that season, and they showed how deep their roster was. They moved the ball and players like Gillom and other scorers reaped the benefits. Phoenix was off to a strong start, and things would be even better the following year.
