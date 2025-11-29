How The Addition Of Nicole Ohlde Helped Phoenix Win
The Phoenix Mercury added a number of players before the 2009 season, and they acquired one of them in a deal with the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury traded Kelly Miller and LaToya Sanders to the Lynx, and they received Nicole Ohlde.
Ohlde was drafted by Minnesota in 2004, and she was the sixth pick of that year's draft. She was a star at Kansas State, and in her first year with the Lynx, she made an impact. She averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks.
Minnesota's draft pick had another good year, as she averaged 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She continued to play well for the Lynx, and eventually, she ended up with the Mercury.
Ohlde was a starter in her seasons with Minnesota, but when she came to Phoenix, she was a reserve. She played 21 games in her first season with the Mercury, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds.
The 6-foot-5 center joined the Mercury at the perfect time, as they went on to win their second championship. They beat the Indiana Fever to win it all, and it was a great way to bounce back from missing the postseason in 2008.
Ohlde helps the Mercury win it all
Phoenix's reserve won a championship, and she had some solid games during that time. Ohlde's season high was 11 points, and she had it against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had two rebounds, two steals and a block.
Los Angeles defeated Phoenix 81-78, and Ohlde was one of four players who scored 10 or more points. Temeka Johnson was the leader with 14 points, Cappie Pondexter had 13 and Penny Taylor had 12.
Ohlde's season high in 2010 was 16, but she did it with another team. She was traded to the Tulsa Shock after playing 20 games with the Mercury. She had 16 points against the Sparks, and despite her solid performance, the Sparks won 92-87.
While her time with the Mercury was brief, she still contributed. Her role changed, but she adapted and did what was best for the team. Now, she is a part of Mercury history, and she had a chance to do something special before calling it a career in 2011.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Nicole Ohlde when you click right here!