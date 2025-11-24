How Phoenix's Taylor Contributed To 2009 Championship
Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and while she started her career with the Cleveland Rockers, her time with Phoenix is what most people remember.
Taylor was drafted by the Rockers in 2001, and she played with them until the team folded. She was drafted by the Mercury in a dispersal draft, and she became one of the team's best players. She played a big role in their championship wins, and even during seasons where she dealt with injuries, she still made an impact.
The Mercury have won three championships over the years, and their last one was in 2014. Before that, they won in 2007 and 2009. They finished both of those seasons with a record of 23-11, and when it came to their second championship, Taylor was out for part of the regular season.
Taylor played 14 games in 2009, and she started in one of them. She was dealing with an ankle injury, but in the games she played, she averaged 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. The Mercury legend started in one game, but other than that, she came off the bench.
Phoenix's forward played well in those 14 games, and her best performance was against the Seattle Storm. The Mercury beat the Storm 101-90 in that game, and Taylor was one of five players who scored in double figures for them.
Diana Taurasi was the team's leading scorer, as she had 19 points. She also had six rebounds, two assists and a block. Taylor was behind her, and she had 18 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals. That was her season high that year, and the Mercury legend did it off the bench.
Cappie Pondexter was next up, as she had 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a block. Temeka Johnson had 15 points, seven assists and three rebounds, and Tangela Smith had 14.
Mercury bounce back from 2008 season
The Mercury were on a mission that year. They missed the playoffs the year before, and it stopped them from repeating. With that in the back of their mind, the Mercury locked in, took down the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever to win it all.
Taylor is a Mercury legend, and even in a year when she saw limited action, she helped the team win.
