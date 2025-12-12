How An All-Star And Champion Helped Phoenix In 2019
Essence Carson had some solid seasons in her career, and during that time, she had a few accolades. She won a championship in 2016, which was her first year with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was also an All-Star some years before that, and that was when she played for the New York Liberty.
While Carson started her career elsewhere, she has ties to the Phoenix Mercury. She played with them for a season, as she signed a deal with them back in 2019.
During that time, Carson averaged 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She played 23 games, and she started in 13.
In her first game with the team, she had seven points, two assists and a rebound. The Mercury lost that game, as the Seattle Storm beat them 77-68.
Carson continued to contribute during the season, and in Phoenix's last game, she had six points and an assist. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Mercury 98-89 in that game, and handed them their fourth consecutive loss.
Carson and the Mercury make the playoffs
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 15-19. Despite finishing a few games under .500, Phoenix made the playoffs. It was a single-elimination scenario, and the Mercury faced the Chicago Sky.
The Sky beat them 105-76 in a game where DeWanna Bonner stood out. Bonner finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists. Phoenix had two other players who scored 10 or more points, as Briann January had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Camille Little had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Carson had five rebounds in that game. She also had four points and an assist.
After her season with the Mercury, Carson joined the Washington Mystics. She played 10 games with them, and she averaged 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds. She was waived by Washington after that, and she joined the Connecticut Sun shortly after. She played 11 games with them, and she averaged 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds.
The former Mercury player had a nice career, and while her time in Phoenix was brief, she still made an impact. She was a starter for most of that time, and she did her part while players like Bonner and Brittney Griner led the way.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Essence Carson and how they played in their time with the team when you click right here!