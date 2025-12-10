Le'coe Willingham Makes An Impact In Her Time With Phoenix
Le'coe Willingham had a successful WNBA career, and she did it as an undrafted player. She attended Auburn from 1999 to 2004, and after going undrafted in that year's draft, she was quickly picked up by the Connecticut Sun.
Willingham played with the Sun for four seasons, and she spent most of that time as a reserve. She did not start in any of Connecticut's games until her final season with them. She played 28 games that season, and she started in five.
After her years with the Sun, Willingham signed with the Phoenix Mercury. She played with them for two seasons, and she played well in both of them.
In her first season, Willingham averaged 10.1 points, which was her career high and 5.9 rebounds. The Mercury started the season with a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. They lost to the Sparks, as Los Angeles won 99-94.
Willingham came off the bench in that game, and she had four rebounds. She also had two points. While she came off the bench in that game, she later became a starter. The Mercury forward played 34 games, and she started in 27 of them that year.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-18. This was not a bad year, but the Mercury failed to repeat as they won their first championship in 2007. Phoenix missed the playoffs, and the Detroit Shock ended up winning it all.
After that, the Mercury won their second championship. They finished the 2009 season with a record of 23-11, and they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Sparks and the Indiana Fever during the playoffs.
Willingham and Phoenix win it all
Willingham averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist that year. She played 34 games, and she started in all of them. This was her last year with the team, and in her final regular season game, she had seven rebounds. She also had six points and an assist.
When it comes to the playoffs, she had four points and four rebounds in the Mercury's first game against the Silver Stars. Then, she had seven points, five rebounds and two assists in the game where Phoenix won a championship.
The following year, Willingham joined the Seattle Storm, and she won another championship. The talented forward had a nice career, and her time with the Mercury was her most memorable period.
Please follow us on X to read more about Le'coe Willingham's success with the Mercury when you click right here!