Mercury Draft Future All-Star, Champion in 2009
The Phoenix Mercury were getting ready to make history in the 2009 season. They won the franchise's second championship, and players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter led the way.
Taurasi was the team's leading scorer that year, as she averaged 20.4 points. Pondexter was second in that category, and she averaged 19.1 points. Then, the Mercury had three other players who averaged 10 or more points.
Phoenix won a championship in 2007, and after missing out on a repeat, the franchise added more talent. One of the Mercury's biggest moves happened during the draft, and later on, it helped them win a third championship.
Mercury boost their bench
The Mercury brought in DeWanna Bonner, who was the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft. They added two more players, as they drafted Sha Brooks and Jessica Adair in the third round.
Bonner would play a big role in the team's success going forward, and in her first season, she won an important award. She was the Sixth Woman of the Year, and her contributions helped the Mercury finish 23-11 during the regular season. She also helped them throughout their playoff run.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year has had some big games in her career, and her best was with another team.
Phoenix traded Bonner to the Connecticut Sun before the 2020 season, and she played with them from 2020 to 2024. Bonner had a huge game in 2023 in a game against the Las Vegas Aces. The Sun beat the Aces 94-77, and their star had 41 points. The two-time champion also had seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Before that, Bonner's career high was 38, and she did it twice during her time in Phoenix. Then, her massive game with Connecticut took over.
When it comes to Phoenix's other picks, neither played for the Mercury. Brooks was drafted and did not play elsewhere, but Adair joined the Minnesota Lynx. She signed with the team in 2010, and she spent a few years with them. She won a championship with them, as they beat the Atlanta Dream.
Adair's best game was in 2011, and she had 10 points, four rebounds and an assist in Minnesota's win over the Washington Mystics.
The Mercury found a great player in the 2009 draft, and while the other two picks had different paths, they are forever connected to Phoenix.
