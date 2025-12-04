Mercury's Bonner Enters Starting Lineup, Takes Game To Another Level
DeWanna Bonner returned to the Phoenix Mercury this season, and as a reserve, she helped them finish strong. She averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist in her 24 games with the Mercury, and she had some big performances in that time. For example, she had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds in Phoenix's win over the Golden State Valkyries.
Overall, Bonner averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season. Those numbers include her stats with the Indiana Fever. The Mercury veteran returned to Phoenix after the stint in Indiana did not work out. Both sides moved on, and they both experienced success after that.
Bonner is a talented player, and she showed that from the beginning. She was drafted by the Mercury in 2009, and she became their most reliable reserve. She stayed in that role until the 2012 season, as she became one of Phoenix's starters.
During that season, Bonner averaged a career-high 20.6 points. She also averaged 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals. She played 32 games and she started in all of them.
Bonner receives recognition for her season
That was a successful year for Bonner, and she was in the running for two different awards. She finished second in the Most Improved Player race, as she earned seven points. The most points a player could earn were 41, and Kristi Toliver had the most with 24. Toliver, who is now the associate head coach for the Mercury, won the award after averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
There were a few more players in the mix, as Epiphanny Prince received six points, Rebekkah Brunson and Kara Lawson both earned two.
Bonner also earned a point in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. Prince and Lindsay Whalen also received a point. Tina Charles won the MVP that year, and she won 345 points as she received 25 first-place votes. Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings had seven first-place votes.
The Mercury veteran had an impressive season, and it happened during one of Phoenix's bad seasons. Bonner and her team finished the year with a record of 7-27. After that, the Mercury won the draft lottery, and they used that pick to select Brittany Griner.
Phoenix found a great player in Bonner, and in her first year as a starter, she took her game to another level.
