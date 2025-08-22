How Many Players Wore No. 13 For The Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury have had special players over the years, and some of them made such an impact, that they had their jersey retired.
When it comes to the No. 13, this number is different from some of the others that were discussed recently. This number dates back to 1998, but it did not go through a phase were player came and went. For example, a player may have had a brief stint with the Mercury, and after that, someone else would wear the number.
For this number, a legendary player held it for quite some time. Before discussing that player, it is important to go back to the 1998 season.
The first player to wear No. 13 was Brandy Reed. Reed was drafted by Phoenix in the 1998 WNBA Draft. She played 24 games with the Mercury that year, and she averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds.
After that season, she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in an expansion draft. However, she returned to the Mercury in 2000 due to a trade. When she returned to the Mercury, she wore No. 23.
After Reed, the next player to wear No. 13 was Tonya Edwards. Edwards played for the Mercury in 2000 and 2001. She played in 32 games in her first year in Phoenix, and she averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.
The following year, Oksana Zakaluzhnaya wore No. 13. Zakaluzhnaya started her WNBA career with the Detroit Shock. A few years later, she had a brief stint with the Mercury. Once her stint was up, the number was worn by a player who joined the team in 2004.
Penny Taylor became a member of the Mercury that year, as they selected her in a dispersal draft. The Cleveland Rockers folded, and after Phoenix had a poor 2003 season, they ended up with the first pick of that draft. Taylor stayed with Phoenix for the rest of her career, and she played a big role in all three of their championship wins.
Taylor's best year was in 2007. She averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Taylor had a successful stint with the Mercury, and she averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals in those years.
Taylor joins Mercury legends
Taylor retired in 2016, and after her playing career, she spent time as the Mercury's assistant coach. She is also one of four players to have their number retired.
When it comes to No. 13, four players wore it, and after Taylor's excellent career, no one will wear it after her.
