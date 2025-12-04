How Candice Dupree Helped Phoenix In The 2016 Season
Candice Dupree joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2010 season. The Mercury acquired her in a trade, and they gave up Cappie Pondexter.
Dupree played well in her first year with the Mercury, and she averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal. She was involved in their 2014 championship win, and that year she averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
After playing with the Mercury for seven seasons, Phoenix traded her to the Indiana Fever. She continued to play well, and despite the Fever finishing with a record of 9-25, her arrival was one of the team's bright spots.
When it came to her final year with the Mercury, Dupree averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. In her first game of that season, Phoenix's forward had eight points and a rebound. The Mercury lost that game, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 95-76.
The Mercury did not have their best showing despite four of their players scoring at least 10 points. Diana Taurasi had 18 points, six assists and two rebounds. Penny Taylor had 13 points, three rebounds and an assist. Brittany Griner was next up, as she had 12 points, five rebounds and an assist. DeWanna Bonner was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 10.
Dupree and Mercury reach the playoffs
Fast forward through the year, and the Mercury had a decent season. They finished 16-18, and in Dupree's final regular season game with them, she had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the San Antonio Stars 81-65.
Taurasi had 18 points in that game, Griner had 15 and Bonner had 10. The Mercury were getting ready for the playoffs, and it all began with a single-elimination game against the Fever.
Phoenix beat Indiana 89-78 in that game, and Dupree had 12 points, five rebounds and an assist against her future team. Then, after beating the New York Liberty in a single-elimination game, the Mercury met the Lynx in a series.
Minnesota won that series, and in the final game, Dupree had six points, three rebounds and an assist. The Mercury forward was one of their best players, and in what would be her final year with the team, she had some solid performances.
