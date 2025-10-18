Mercury Great Dupree's Double-Double Leads To Victory
Candice Dupree had some successful years with the Phoenix Mercury. She started her career with the Chicago Sky, as they drafted her the same year the Mercury selected Cappie Pondexter. Both Dupree and Pondexter made the All-Rookie Team after strong first seasons.
Dupree played with Chicago from 2006 to 2009, then the Mercury brought her in via trade. After that, she became one of Phoenix's top players. Dupree was someone who could fill the stat sheet. She did a bit of everything, and her talents helped the Mercury win their third championship.
Dupree has massive double-double
In her time with the team, she had some great performances, and her best game when it comes to rebounding was in 2011. The Mercury were in action against the Los Angeles Sparks, and in that game, Dupree had an impressive double-double. She had 22 points and 19 rebounds in that game, and she was the team's second leading scorer.
Diana Taurasi led the team with 24 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Mercury had another player who scored in double figures, as Penny Taylor had 14 points and two rebounds. This trio played well for Phoenix, and they helped their team beat the Sparks 93-77.
While this was Dupree's best rebounding game with the Mercury, her career high was back in 2007. Dupree was in her second season with the Sky, and in a game against the Indiana Fever, which is the team she played for after her time with the Mercury, she had 20 rebounds.
That was an interesting game for Dupree, as she only had four points in that game. She was the only Sky starter who did not score in double figures, but she did have three assists, two blocks and a steal.
Dupree grabbed boards with ease in that game, and she brought that energy to the Mercury. She was a skilled player, and she impacted games in multiple areas. Her double-double against the Sparks was notable, and her team picked up an impressive win in the process.
Phoenix has had great talent over the years, and Dupree is one of the first players that come to mind. She helped the team make history, and as time goes on, she still has a place on several Mercury franchise lists.
