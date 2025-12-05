How A Championship-Winning Veteran Helped Phoenix Win In 2007
The Phoenix Mercury's 2007 roster was special, as that group won the franchise's first championship. The Mercury went through a drought, and when they finally returned to the playoffs, they experienced massive success.
Phoenix achieved something special, and it was due to the mixture of veteran and younger players. By that time, Diana Taurasi was in her fourth season. While she was getting experience, she was still younger compared to some of the Mercury's other players. For example, the Mercury acquired Tangela Smith, and she was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs in 1998. So, Phoenix had these different players, and they all came together to win it all.
Outside of Smith, there were other veterans on the roster, and one of them won a championship two years prior. Olympia Scott was on the Mercury's 2007 championship team, and before that, she spent time with different teams.
Scott was drafted by the Utah Starzz back in 1998, and in her first season, she averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. The following year, missed some time due to the birth of her daughter, but she returned and played a few games with Utah. After those games, the Starzz traded her to the Detroit Shock.
After her time with Detroit, she was traded to the Indiana Fever. Scott had the best year of her career with the Fever, as she averaged 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 2002. Her time with Indiana was the only time where she spent significant time in the starting lineup. She played 32 games in 2001, and she started in 30 of them. The next season, she played 31 games, and she started in all of them.
When she was with Utah, she started in a single game, but outside of that, 61 of her 62 starts were with Indiana. After the 2002 season, Scott did not play in 2003. She was out due to a knee injury, but she returned later on after signing a deal with the Charlotte Sting.
Scott wins first championship
Scott spent time with them, and eventually, she was traded to the Monarchs. That was the deal that led to Smith joining the Sting, and once they folded, she went to the Minnesota Lynx. Then, she landed with the Mercury shortly after.
As far as Scott, she won a championship with Sacramento, as the Monarchs beat the Connecticut Sun. She returned to the Fever after that, but the Mercury later acquired her in a trade. Then, she helped the team make history.
Scott had a successful career, and like her Mercury teammates, she is a part of history.
