How DeWanna Bonner Helped Phoenix In 2013
DeWanna Bonner joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, and she was there for the team's ups and downs. The Mercury won a championship in her first season, and in 2010 and 2011, they were back in the postseason. However, they were eliminated by the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx.
After making the playoffs for three consecutive years, the Mercury missed the playoffs in 2012. They had a poor season, and they finished that period with a record of 7-27.
Bonner helps the Mercury get back into the playoffs
The Mercury returned to the playoffs in 2013, and their new center helped them get there. They drafted Brittney Griner, and she had a strong rookie season. Then, the Mercury had key players like Bonner, Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor, who helped them get back to the postseason. However, in Taylor's case, she played 10 games that season.
As far as Bonner, she had a good year. She averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals. The Mercury veteran was fresh off her career year, as she averaged 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds. She became a starter that year, as she started her career as Phoenix's best reserve.
Bonner's 2013 season showed that she would remain a starter, and she would play a major role in the team's championship the following year.
The Mercury All-Star's best game during the 2013 season was against the Indiana Fever. She had a double-double, as she had 24 points and 11 rebounds. She also had five assists, three steals and a block. She was the team's second-leading scorer, as Taurasi had 26 points. Candice Dupree and Lynetta Kizer also scored in double figures, as they both had 10 points.
Bonner contributed during the playoffs, and she averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals. The Mercury played five games during that run, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 2-1 in the first round, and lost to the Lynx in the next round.
Phoenix's veteran had a 19-point game against the Sparks, and she also had six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Dupree was the leading scorer, and she had 22 points. Then, Taurasi had 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
The Mercury star had a good run, and she kept their playoff hopes alive. However, the Lynx put an end to their run. Regardless, Bonner played well, and the following year, she and her team would do something special.
Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and her playoffs when you click right here!