How Taylor's Playoff Experience Helped The Mercury
While Penny Taylor is one of the Phoenix Mercury's legendary players, she did not start her career with them. Taylor was the 11th pick of the 2001 WNBA Draft, and she was selected by an Eastern Conference team.
Lauren Jackson, who played for the Canberra Capitals, was the first pick, and she went to the Seattle Storm.
After Jackson, there were three Australian players drafted, and Taylor was next up. Taylor played for the Dandenong Rangers, and she was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers.
The Rockers were a part of the WNBA's inaugural season, and they spent a few years in the league before folding. Taylor was with them when they folded, and after that, she was a part of a dispersal draft. That is how she ended up with the Mercury.
Before all of that, Taylor gained playoff experience. The Rockers made the playoffs in 2001, and she averaged seven points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist during that run. Cleveland faced the Charlotte Sting, and the Sting beat them 2-1. Charlotte beat the New York Liberty in the next round, and that led to their first WNBA Finals appearance.
While the Rockers finished the 2001 season with a record of 22-10, the 2002 season was the complete opposite. They had a record of 10-22 that year, and they missed the postseason.
Rockers made the playoffs in their final season
Cleveland returned to the postseason in 2003, and that was the team's last season. The Rockers finished 17-17, and they were fourth in the Eastern Conference. They were ahead of teams like the Indiana Fever, the Liberty and the Washington Mystics. Then, teams like the Detroit Shock, the Sting and the Connecticut Sun were ahead of them.
The Rockers faced the Shock, and Detroit won the series. The Shock won 2-1, and that series started with Detroit beating Cleveland 76-74 in the first game. Then, Cleveland tied the series in the second game before losing the third.
Taylor's best game during that series was her 17-point performance in Game 3. She played well, as she also had five rebounds, two steals and a block.
Cleveland had another player who scored in double figures, as Chasity Melvin led the team with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The Rockers went home, and with that being their last season, their players went elsewhere.
Taylor added more playoff appearances to her resume in her time with the Mercury, and she won some championships in the process.
