Mercury Continue To Find Talent In The Third Round

The Phoenix Mercury have found players like Brandy Reed and Lisa Harrison in the third round, and they added some other talented players over the years.

Davion Moore

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to the WNBA Draft, the Phoenix Mercury have selected several players. They found stars that helped the team take steps in the right direction, and some of them helped the franchise make history.

DeWanna Bonner and Diana Tauras
Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) and teammate Diana Taurasi (3) react on the court while playing against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter, DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner led the team to championships. These four players were first-round picks, and in Taurasi and Griner's case, they were the first picks of their respective drafts. Pondexter was the second pick in hers, and Bonner was the fifth.

The Mercury have added talent from different rounds, and they find some skilled players in the third round. While some of those players did not stay with the team, they still were picked by a historic franchise.

August 1, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Tulsa Shock guard Marion Jones during the first half at the Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

In the past, players like Brandy Reed and Lisa Harrison were discussed. The Mercury also drafted players like Kayte Christensen and Marion Jones and Jamie Carey in the third round, and they have added more players since then.

In 2007, the Mercury drafted Leah Rush, and that was a big year for them. Phoenix won a championship, and the franchise made a big move. They had the first pick of that year's draft, and they selected Lindsey Harding. However, they traded Harding, and they acquired Tangela Smith. Smith was a veteran, and she helped the team win it all.

As far as Rush, she did not suit up for the Mercury, but she joined the Chicago Sky a year later. She played two games with them, and she averaged 1.5 points.

Oct 11, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A WNBA basketball sits on the floor in a game between the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks in game two of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. The Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-60. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

In 2008, the Mercury drafted Marscilla Packer in the third round. She did not play for the Mercury, but she was a great player in her years with Ohio State.

Mercury draft late after selecting DeWanna Bonner

The Mercury had some late picks in 2009, as they drafted Sha Brooks and Jessica Adair. Brooks played for the Florida Gators, and she had some strong seasons with them. Adair was waived by the Mercury shortly after she was drafted, and she joined the Minnesota Lynx a year later. Her best game was a 10-point game against the Washington Mystics.

In 2010, the Mercury picked Nyeshia Stevenson in the third round, and before that, she attended Oklahoma. She did not play for Phoenix, and she did not play anywhere after that.

The Mercury found some talented players, and some of them had a chance to play in Phoenix or elsewhere.

