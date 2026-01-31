How DeWanna Bonner Helped Phoenix Win Another Championship
DeWanna Bonner has had a special WNBA career, and it all started in 2009. Bonner was the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft, and she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury.
The 2009 season was a big year for Phoenix, and because of that, Bonner made her playoff debut. Before that, the Mercury rookie had a solid regular season, and she won Sixth Woman of the Year. She averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Bonner gets a double-double
Bonner had some impressive games during the regular season, and her best was against the Minnesota Lynx. She had 21 points, and she also had 10 rebounds, an assist and a block. The Mercury improved to 4-1 with their 104-80 win over the Lynx, and their rookie was one of five players who scored in double figures.
Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 28 points. On top of her scoring, the Mercury guard contributed in other ways. She had six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Tameka Johnson and Tangela Smith both had 13 points. Johnson had six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Smith had six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
Cappie Pondexter had a nice outing as well, and she had 11 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block. The Mercury played well overall, and their rookie's scoring off the bench made them even better.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 23-11, and that led to a playoff appearance. The year before that, the Mercury missed the playoffs, and in turn, they missed out on a chance to repeat.
During the playoff run, Bonner averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. Her best performance was a 16-point game against the San Antonio Silver Stars. The Mercury bench had a strong showing, as Bonner also had 13 rebounds and two assists. Penny Taylor came off the bench, and she had 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal and a block.
The Mercury had three starters who scored in double figures, as Taurasi had 24, Pondexter had 18 and Le'coe Willingham had 10.
Phoenix's win over San Antonio was just the beginning, and after beating the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever, the Mercury won another championship.
Bonner had a great rookie season, and today, she is still going strong.
