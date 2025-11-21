Why Phoenix's Lineups Helped Them During Challenging Season
The 2020 season was one of the Phoenix Mercury's most memorable season, and it is not for the reasons most people would think. The Mercury had a good year, and they did it under strange circumstances.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 13-9, in what was a shortened season due to what was going on. That was the year the world navigated the pandemic, and there were precautions when it came to sports. The WNBA season was delayed, and it eventually took place in an isolation zone.
Despite the circumstances, teams competed and the Mercury were one of the top teams that year.
The Mercury started the season with a loss, as the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 99-76. This was a quiet game for Phoenix, and the leading scorer had 16 points. That player was Diana Taurasi, and she also had two rebounds and a steal.
Skylar Diggins was the Mercury's second-leading scorer, and she had 14 points and six assists. Then, Bria Hartley had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals off the bench.
Diggins and Taurasi were the only two starters who scored in double figures. They played alongside Brittney Griner, Brianna Turner and Nia Coffey.
The Mercury faced the Indiana Fever in the next game, and the Fever won 106-100. Phoenix's lineup was a bit different in this game, as Shatori Walker-Kimbrough stepped in. Coffey came off the bench this time.
While the Mercury lost this game, they had some good performances. Hartley had another strong game off the bench, as she had 26 points, five assists and three rebounds. Griner had 23 points, seven rebounds and an assist.
Alanna Smith had a nice game off the bench, as she had 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Then, Diggins had 12 points, four assists and a rebound.
Mercury head to the playoffs
Phoenix had a good year, and the team's starting lineups early in the season set the tone. The Mercury's lineups helped them make the playoffs, and during that run, they faced the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx. They beat the Mystics 85-84, but they lost to the Lynx. Minnesota won 80-79 and moved on to the next round. However, the Seattle Storm beat the Lynx and after beating the Las Vegas Aces, they won it all.
The Mercury made the best of a challenging situation, and it led to another playoff appearance.
