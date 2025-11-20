How Mercury's Dupree Had A Huge 2011 Season
Candice Dupree joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2010 season, and today, she has a special place in the franchise's history. She helped the team win a championship in 2014, which was a spectacular year for the Mercury. They finished the season with a record of 29-5, and they cruised through the playoffs to become the champs.
Dupree was a special talent, and she impacted the game in different areas. She tallied double-doubles with ease throughout her career, and in 2011, she had the most of her career.
The Mercury forward had her first double-double in Phoenix's second game of the season. They beat the Los Angeles Sparks 98-84, and Dupree had 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four assists in that game. Dupree was one of the four players who scored in double figures, and Penny Taylor was the team's leader, as she had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Dupree keeps going, gets more double-doubles
After that, Phoenix's forward had three double-doubles in a row. She had 18 points and 12 rebounds against the San Antonio Silver Stars, 21 points and 18 rebounds against the Indiana Fever, and 20 and 13 in another meeting with San Antonio.
The Mercury won two of those games, as they beat the Fever 93-89, and they picked up a road win over the Silver Stars. They beat them 105-95, as they bounced back from the first game. San Antonio beat them 101-91 the first time around.
Dupree continued to play well that season, and her next double-double happened later on. Her next one happened in July, and it was against the Silver Stars. She had 17 points and 14 rebounds in a game where the Silver Stars won 102-91.
The seven-time All-Star had multiple double-doubles in August of that year, and her first was against the Connecticut Sun. She had 12 rebounds in that game, and she scored 10 points. Right after that, she had 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx. She had another against San Antonio, and this time, Phoenix came out victorious. The Mercury forward had 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Phoenix's starter had one more in August, and it was another against the Sun. Then, her final double-double of the season was against the Sparks, and she had 22 points and 19 rebounds.
Dupree had a great season, and she averaged 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. When it came to double-doubles, she had 10. It would be a few years before she won a championship with the Mercury, but in the meantime, she was contributing and putting them in a position to succeed.
